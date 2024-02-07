 Sushmita Sen says she's had ‘ups and downs with my children’ like Aarya | Web Series - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Sushmita Sen says she's had 'ups and downs with my children' like Aarya

Sushmita Sen says she's had ‘ups and downs with my children’ like Aarya

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 07, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Sushmita Sen plays a homemaker-turned-gangster in Aarya. The final instalment of the crime drama, Aarya - Antim Vaar, will drop on February 9.

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind channelling emotions into portraying the character of Aarya Sareen in the hit web series Aarya - Antim Vaar. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen, cozy with Shawl, says no plans of settling down)

Sushmita Sen with daughters Alisah and Renee
What Sushmita said

“It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point,” Sushmita said to ANI on the arc of her titular character in Season 3 of the popular crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar.

“While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channelled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen,” added Sushmita.

About Aarya - Antim Vaar

Recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the final instalment of the web series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, “Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar.”

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Aarya marked Sushmita's OTT debut.

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya - Antim Vaar's ensemble cast includes Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9.

