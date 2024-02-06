Sushmita Sen opens up on marriage plans amid reconciliation with Rohman Shawl

What Sushmita said

“I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom,” said Sushmita.

Sushmita and Rohman

Sushmita was initially in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... the love remains," she had posted on her Instagram handle. After a brief rumoured affair with businessman Lalit Modi, Sushmita rekindled her relationship with Rohman when the two appeared holding hands at a couple of events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita entertained the audience with her gripping performance in Aarya Season 3 Part 1 lately. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Aarya S3 - Antim Vaar will now release on Disney+ Hotstar this Friday on February 9. It's directed by Ram Madhvani, produced by his wife Amita, and also stars Ila Arun and Sikandar Kher, among others.

