Aarya Antim Vaar trailer: Sushmita Sen faces a menacing Ila Arun, may sacrifice herself for sake of her kids. Watch

Sushmita Sen is back as Aarya. The thrilling trailer of her web series Aarya season 3 titled Aarya Antim Vaar is here and it shows her caught between her arms supply business and her three kids. The trailer teases she could give up her life to save her kids' lives. Also read: Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare: I have witnessed their beautiful journey Sushmita Sen in a still from Aarya Antim Vaar trailer.

Aarya Antim Vaar trailer

The Aarya 3 trailer opens with Sushmita pointing a gun to her head, ready to kill herself. It is followed by the turn of events that must have led her there. She is seen expressing her desire to excel in the business of arms supply and transport, but has to face a menacing enemy in Ila Arun, who says she hasn't stopped hunting yet. Not just her, a cop is also determined to hunt Aarya down and is seen filling her children's ears against her. With several gunfights and a scene even featuring Sushmita being shot, the show seems high on thrill and action.

The show has been created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani. The ensemble cast also includes Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

Aarya 3 team talk about the show

Talking about the show, Sushmita said, “It all started when Aarya's family was shredded into pieces. Despite the messes and the misses, she rose to become the fearless sherni of the business but now it's beyond just playing a part in this game, it is justice. Despite whatever destiny holds for Aarya Sareen as she makes her fearless attack. Being Aarya Sareen on screen gave me a sense of power during times when I could not pick myself up. She gave me a new ground to explore as an actor and tune-in my emotional sensibilities and now that she gives her all and sacrifices everything for her family, it all feels more than personal. Aarya's on-screen family is today my off-screen family and will continue to be.”

“This trailer of Aarya Antim Vaar is just a peek into the showdown that Aarya is going to witness and how she meets her destiny with a bang! I'm grateful to Ram Madhvani and Disney Hotstar for giving me such a timeless character that is loved by all,” she added.

Ila Arun, who essays the role of Nalini Sa in the show, said, "Aarya has given me a character of a lifetime. I never imagined myself playing a deadly mafia queen with so many complexities and looking back, I see the hard work and fun we had in making it happen. Being the biggest odd against Aarya was personally challenging because I saw her as the epitome of fierceness and kept thinking to myself, how can I go against her? The journey so far just scratched the surface of what's to come next in Aarya Antim Vaar because when two shernis go for their aakhri vaar, a storm is guaranteed! I think the audience is in for an ultimate showdown and I can't wait for everyone enjoy it."

Ram Madhvani added, "As we all prepare for Aarya's antim vaar where all the odds are against her, trying to take her down, I'd like to lay it out to the audience that be ready as all hell is going to break loose and they will witness a ghayal sherni in action like never before. She will do anything to protect her family and will pay the price for it. This is an emotional season, all about sacrifice."

Aarya Antim Vaar will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar February 9 onwards.

