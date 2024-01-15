Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for newlyweds Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare: I have witnessed their beautiful journey

Actor Sushmita Sen penned an emotional note for newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare after attending their wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture of herself from the reception and gave her blessings to the couple. (Also Read | Hema Malini, Rekha show love to Saira Banu at Ira Khan's reception; Dharmendra, Esha Deol also attend. Watch) Sushmita Sen shared a post on Instagram.

Sushmita shares pic of Ira, Nupur

In the photo, Sushmita looked at a huge picture frame of Ira Khan and Nupur hung on the wall. Several other pictures were also seen around it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here’s to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!!"

Sushmita pens note

"Congratulations Maa @pritam_shikhare. #duggadugga #justmarried." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You always mesmerised everyone with your words selection." A comment read, "You are looking like a painting yourself." An Instagram user said, "The way you wish is beyond magical." Sushmita, along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter Renee Sen, attended the party in a navy blue saree.

Celebs at Ira-Nupur's wedding reception

Apart from Sushmita, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan among others marked their presence at the wedding reception. Ira's father-actor Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

About Ira-Nupur

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, was not present. She had been unwell. The pictures show Aamir posing with his first wife, Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur. Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, they solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

