Hema Malini, Rekha show love to Saira Banu at Ira Khan's reception; Dharmendra, Esha Deol also attend. Watch

Aamir Khan threw a grand reception for daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday. The function had almost the entire film industry in attendance, including several legendary figures, his co-stars and friends. Veteran actor Saira Banu also stepped out and was seen posing with Hema Malini and Rekha at the event. Dharmendra and Esha Deol also attended the wedding reception. Also read: Kangana Ranaut attends Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, poses with Aamir Khan after calling him ‘bechara’ Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Rekha pose together at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

A paparazzo shared a video of Saira Banu getting all the love from Hema Malini and Rekha as they posed together for the paparazzi. Rekha greeted Saira Banu with a long hug and then asked her to stand between her and Hema to pose for group pictures. Hema was in a cream silk saree, while Rekha was in a pink and golden saree paired with heavy jewellery. Saira Banu looked lovely in a navy blue kurta salwar.

Fans react to Hema, Saira and Rekha's video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “The legendary actress and beauty as well.” Another wrote, “3 beauties my favourites. Aise beautiful log kaha hai ab (there aren't such beautiful people now).” One more commented, “This is super frame one is not enough.” A fan also reacted, “They look class.” Another called them “Class of 80s”. Expressing happiness on spotting Saira Banu after a long time, a fan also said, “3 legends!! So nice to see Sairaji dressed up. What a great lady.”

Dharmendra, Ayesha Jhulka also attended function

Dharmendra and Hema Malini and Ayesha Jhulka at Ira Khan's reception.

Hema Malini's husband Dharmendra and daughter Esha Deol also attended the wedding reception. Dharmendra posed separately for the paparazzi. He looked dapper in a black suit. Esha, looking stunning in a green saree, posed with Hema. The veteran actor was also seen posing with Rekha and the latter even kissed Hema on her forehead when the photographers asked them to pose.

Hema was also seen meeting Ayesha Jhulka with a hug. Ayesha had starred with Aamir in the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Among others who arrived to congratulate newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shehnaaz Gill.

