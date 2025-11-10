Amruta Fadnavis breaks silence on getting trolled for her outfits: 'Few times it has...'

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with actor Akshay Kumar participated in a beach cleanup drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai following the Ganesh Visarjan festival in September. The event – Sea Shore Shine 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Cleanup Drive – was organised with the aim of addressing the pollution left behind by the immersion of Ganesh idols and other waste, and promoting cleanliness and sustainability after the immersion. Also read | Step inside official residence of Maharashtra CM: Amruta Fadnavis gives a tour of Mumbai bungalow in Malabar Hills Amruta Fadnavis with Akshay Kumar at Sea Shore Shine 2025 — Ganesh Chaturthi Cleanup Drive. (Instagram/ Divyaj Foundation)

However, Amruta faced backlash for her outfit choice during the beach clean-up event with Akshay – she wore a fitted beige co-ord set, which resembled athletic wear. Some people online deemed her 'body-hugging' look 'inappropriate' for the occasion, comparing it to gym wear. In a November 9 interview on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, Amruta was asked to share her reaction to online trolls and comments about her looks.

Amruta Fadnavis says her actions and contributions matter more than her attire

Asked if it bothered her, Amruta accepted that her outfit choices have sometimes sparked criticism, overshadowing her participation in meaningful causes. She acknowledged the trolling but said she was focused on her goals and the impact she's making.

Amruta said: “A few times that (trolling) has happened. However, I feel bad about it, not because I get trolled, but because we worked very hard to create awareness about some important issues and bring about change.”

‘I felt bad initially’

She added that she initially 'felt bad' that the focus shifted to her attire, overshadowing the hard work put into the event, but ultimately viewed it as an experience to learn from as she believes in consistency toward her goals.

“So, I felt bad initially. But then I realised it is an experience, and you have to learn from it and move forward. You don't need to get bogged down, and if you have a dream, you should continue to go towards it. Being consistent is important,” Amruta said in Hindi.