Watch: Amruta Fadnavis leads Juhu clean-up after visarjan, Akshay Kumar joins in

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Sunday organised a clean-up at Mumbai's Juhu Beach a day after multiple Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea, marking an end to the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “There is only one earth,” she said adding that it is the responsibility of its inhabitants to keep its beaches and forests clean.(Video grab/ANI)

“We have organised a big beach cleanup at the Juhu beach today post Visarjan. Various organisations have joined us because we have to keep our beaches clean,” she told news agency ANI.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also joined her in the drive, which was organised by Divyaj Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by Amruta Fadnavis.

She further stressed on how keeping beaches clean is the utmost responsibility of citizens just like the celebration of festivals, and thanked various NGOs, and BMC for their support towards the cleanup.

“There is only one earth,” she said, adding that it is the responsibility of its inhabitants to keep its beaches and forests clean. Fadnavis had also addressed environment concerns earlier while she spoke to ANI on the second day of Ganpati festivities.

“I am very happy. Bappa has arrived today. The entire state of Maharashtra is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm. I just want the people of the state to think about the environment as well. During the immersion of idols, we should only use the environment-friendly ponds,” she had said.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis had said, “I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country. I hope all of you will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and also follow the law and order.”

The farewell processions, marked by the auspicious immersion of Lord Ganesh, drew thousands of devotees across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, on Friday and Saturday.

Over the past 10 days, Mumbai, its adjoining cities and several others parts of the state had been in celebratory mood for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Hindu festival which marks the birthday of the elephant deity, began on August 27 and concluded on September 6, on Anant Chaturdashi.

(With inputs from ANI)