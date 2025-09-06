Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar plays dhol during Ganpati Visarjan in Pune

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday played the dhol after he visited Pune's Shri Jilabya ​​Maruti Mandal Trust as the Ganpati immersions kicked off in Maharashtra. “Ganpati Bappa Morya, come early next year,” Pawar wrote on X as he bid farewell to Lord Ganesh.(X/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Pawar also met young devotees and interacted with fellow visitors at the pandal on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of ten days of Ganpati celebrations.

“We had a heartfelt darshan of Shri Jilabya ​​Maruti Mandal, Trust's Ganapati Bappa. Along with this, we met the young Ganesh devotees,” Pawar wrote on X.

“On this occasion, we had a heartfelt darshan of Shri Ganesha and also interacted affectionately with all the devotees who came for darshan in the area,” he further wrote on his official X handle.

While speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, “Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.”

He also urged people to follow the police's instructions and cooperate with the authorities to perform the visarjan on time.

Earlier, the deputy CM also visited Ganpati idols at Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganapati in Pune, Guruji Talim Mandal at Laxmi Marg, Tulshibagh Sarvajina Ganeshotsav Mandal at Tulshibagh, among other places.

Pawar and his wife performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

In Pune, Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession of Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) 'Manacha Pahila Ganpati' was the first one to be taken out, followed by thousands of pandal and household idol processions.

The farewell processions, marked by the auspicious immersion of Lord Ganesh, drew thousands of devotees across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, on Friday and Saturday.

Over the past 10 days, Mumbai, its adjoining cities and several others parts of the state had been in celebratory mood for Ganesh Chaturthi, which rain in the initial days, and a bomb threat on Friday, attempted to dampen but failed, HT reported earlier.

The Hindu festival which marks the birthday of the elephant deity, began on August 27 and concluded today, on Anantha Chaturdashi.