Man arrested in Noida for ‘34 human bombs, RDX' terror threat in Mumbai

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly sending bomb threats in Mumbai, threatening to “shake” the entire city with multiple human bombs placed across Mumbai. File photo: Heavy police deployment outside the CSMT in Mumbai

The man, identified as 51-year-old Ashwini Kumar, hails from Bihar's Patliputra. He had been living in Noida for the past five years, and was an astrologer by profession, police said. Police have seized the man's phone and SIM card and he is being brought to Mumbai from Noida.

His arrest came hours after the Mumbai Traffic Police's official WhatsApp number received a message threatening that there were 34 “human bombs” planted across the city, and that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India.

"The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast," the Mumbai Police said.

The timing of the terror threat was also alarming, as it came one day before Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai. The city was on high alert and security had been amped on Friday after the threat message.

Dispute with friend behind bomb threat

According to the FIR filed against Ashwini, he made the terror threat message to the Mumbai Traffic Police to “frame" his friend Firoz.

Ashwini spent three months jail back in 2023, after his arrest based on a case filed by Firoz in Phulwari Sharif, Patna. To avenge this, Ashwini sent a threatening WhatsApp message in Firoz's name to Mumbai.

Seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, one SIM slot external, two digital cards, four SIM card holders and one memory card holder were recovered from Ashwini's possession.