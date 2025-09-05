34 bombs, 400 kg RDX, 14 Pak terrorists in India: Threat message that Mumbai Police received

The Mumbai Police's control room and the traffic police received an alarming message on Friday, warning that 34 "human bombs" were placed in 34 vehicles across the city. The Mumbai traffic police reportedly received threat message warning that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city(Hindustan Times)

The threat message, received on WhatsApp, also threatened that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India, and 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast.

Here's the full message, according to the Mumbai Police:

"A claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast."

The threat message is still under investigation and the Mumbai Police has amped up security to assess it. “Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated,” cops said in a statement.

The threat message comes days after a man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call about blowing up the Kalwa railway station in Thane district. He had made the call at 4 pm on Sunday and babbled incoherently about a bomb threat, reported news agency PTI.

The 43-year-old man, identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, was arrested a day later, and was reportedly found in an inebriated state.

Inputs on a similar terror threat was received by the Mumbai Police in September last year, after which temples in the city instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

"We have been requested by Mumbai Police to boost the temple’s security and to closely monitor all security arrangements," NDTV had quoted Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.

Police personnel were also instructed to carry out mock drills at religious places back then.