Mumbai on alert after ‘terror threat’, security upped at religious places

Security has been heightened across Mumbai after police received inputs of a threat of a terrorist attack. Tight security arrangements have been made at religious places and other crowded places, the Mumbai Police said. Tight security arrangements have been made at religious places and other crowded places, the Mumbai Police said. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

“All temples in Mumbai have been instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as a precaution,” news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

Police personnel have been instructed to carry out “mock drills” at religious and crowded locations, NDTV reported citing to unnamed sources.

Deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Mumbai have been directed to focus on enhancing security measures within their respective zones.

"We have been requested by Mumbai Police to boost the temple’s security and to closely monitor all security arrangements," NDTV quoted Sada Sarvankar, chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, as saying.

On Friday, police conducted a mock drill in the busy Crawford Market area, home to two prominent religious sites. Officials clarified that it was part of a routine security exercise ahead of the festive season.

After recently celebrating the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbai is now preparing for Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Additionally, elections for the 288-member Maharashtra state assembly are expected to take place in November.