Mumbai on high alert after terror threat claims of 34 ‘human bombs’: 'Blast will shake entire city'

Mumbai Police on Friday said it is on high alert after a threat call was received in which the caller claimed that 34 “human bombs” carrying “400 kg of RDX” have been planted in 34 vehicles for a blast that will “shake the entire city”. The threat call was received on traffic police helpline. File photo: Heavy police deployment outside the CSMT in Mumbai

The threat was issued by an organisation called Lashkar-e-Jihadi on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police said, adding that security across the state has been enhanced.

Police said the threat message claims that 34 cars carrying human bombs will be used to detonate 400 kg of RDX, killing one crore people.

On Monday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call about blowing up a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accused, identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, called on the police helpline number around 4 pm on Sunday and informed that he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station, as per a PTI news agency report.

In August, the ISKCON Temple in the Girgaon area of south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises.

The temple administration in the evening on August 22 received an email on an official email ID, warning of a bomb blast, an official said.

The official said temple officials informed the police, following which a search was conducted with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on the premises at night.

The police did not find anything suspicious during the search, and it was classified as a hoax, he said.

The temple had received a similar threat email in September as well, he said.

On July 25, Mumbai Police received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). A thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious.