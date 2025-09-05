Ganesh Visarjan: Mumbai gets ‘14 terrorists-bombs' threat; 21,000 cops to be deployed | Updates on preparations
The Mumbai police said the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the ATS and other agencies have also been informed.
The Mumbai Police will deploy more than 21,000 personnel to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday (September 6) in the city.
The police, meanwhile, said on Friday that they were on high alert after a threat call to the Mumbai traffic police helpline claimed that 34 “human bombs” with 400 kg of RDX had been planted in as many vehicles to trigger blasts “that would shake the entire city”.
The police also said the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed. They said the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message.
A large number of devotees visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Friday morning to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.
Here are key updates on Anant Chaturthi in Mumbai:
- 6,500 community idols to be immersed: On preparations for Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said around 6,500 community idols and more than 1.5 lakh household Ganpatis will be immersed on Saturday. The city has been readied with 65 natural spots and 205 ponds, all barricaded, and equipped with CCTV cameras, public address systems and lifeguards.
- Security arrangements: Security arrangements include the deployment of 10 additional commissioner-rank officers, 40 DCPs, 3,000 inspectors and 15,000 constables, along with 14 SRPF companies, four CAPF companies, riot-control teams, QRT and BDDS units. Over 10,000 CCTV cameras are in place, with women police, both in uniform and plain clothes, stationed at immersion sites to ensure safety.
- AI tools will be used: For surveillance and monitoring, AI tools will be used to track crowds. Citizens can reach the Police Control Room at 112 for assistance, he said. Two prohibitory orders have also been issued, one banning the photography and circulation of immersed idols on social media, and another prohibiting drones in restricted areas.
- Traffic management: Traffic police will also be deployed in the city to ensure a smooth movement of vehicles, said Anil Kumbhare, joint commissioner of police (Traffic).
- Human bombs threat in Mumbai: The sender claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, which will “shake the country”, an official said. While investigating the source of the message, the police are taking precautions to prevent untoward incidents in the city. The official said security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are being conducted at different places. The police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity, he said.
- Celebrations at Lalbaugcha Raja: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, along with Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani, paid a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday evening to offer prayers at the famous Ganesh pandal.
- Bollywood stars pay visit: Earlier, actresses Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty were spotted seeking the blessings of lord Bapa at Lalbaugcha Raja. A few days ago, 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra also paid a sacred visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganpati's blessings. Actor Anil Kapoor also visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal a few days ago and offered prayers there.