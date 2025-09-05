Ganesh Visarjan: Mumbai gets ‘14 terrorists-bombs' threat; 21,000 cops to be deployed | Updates on preparations

The Mumbai Police will deploy more than 21,000 personnel to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday (September 6) in the city. Devotees pray to an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on September 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

The police, meanwhile, said on Friday that they were on high alert after a threat call to the Mumbai traffic police helpline claimed that 34 “human bombs” with 400 kg of RDX had been planted in as many vehicles to trigger blasts “that would shake the entire city”.

The police also said the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed. They said the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message.

A large number of devotees visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Friday morning to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. It is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Here are key updates on Anant Chaturthi in Mumbai: