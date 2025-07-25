Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; turn out to be hoaxes: Police

Mumbai: Police on Friday received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious, an official said. A bomb threat call was made to the Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.(PTI)

The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax, he said. "Another call was also received claiming the blast would take place at 6:15pm.

A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

The control room of the railway police too received a call threatening a blast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, though this too turned out to be a hoax after a round of intensive checking by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine squad, another official said.