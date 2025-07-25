Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; turn out to be hoaxes: Police

PTI |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 10:36 pm IST

A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

Mumbai: Police on Friday received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious, an official said.

A bomb threat call was made to the Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.(PTI)
A bomb threat call was made to the Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.(PTI)

The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax, he said. "Another call was also received claiming the blast would take place at 6:15pm.

A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

The control room of the railway police too received a call threatening a blast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, though this too turned out to be a hoax after a round of intensive checking by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine squad, another official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; turn out to be hoaxes: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On