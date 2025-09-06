Why did 51-year-old Bihar man threaten to ‘shake’ Mumbai with ‘34 human bombs’? FIR reveals shocking reason

Police have arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly sending bomb threats in Mumbai, threatening to “shake” the entire city with multiple human bombs placed across Mumbai. The accused arrested in bomb threat case is being brought to Mumbai from Noida.(Representational)

The cops have seized multiple phones and SIM cards from the accused, identified as 51-year-old Ashwini Kumar, who hails from Bihar’s Patliputra. He is being brought to Mumbai from Noida. The accused had been living in Noida for the past five years and was an astrologer by profession, police said.

The arrest comes a day after the Mumbai Traffic Police's official WhatsApp number received a message threatening that there were 34 “human bombs” planted across the city, and that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India.

Why did the accused from Bihar send bomb threats to the Mumbai traffic police?

According to the FIR filed in the case, Ashwini Kumar sent bomb threats to the Mumbai traffic police posing as a Muslim man named Firoz. The accused was friends with Firoz, but they allegedly had a fallout over money.

“Ashwini spent three months in jail after Firoz registered a case against him in the Phulwari Sharif police station in Bihar's Patna. Angered by the action, he posed as Firoz and sent bomb threats to Mumbai to implicate him,” a police statement said.

The cops have seized seven mobile phones, three SIM cards and one external SIM card slot from the accused. Six memory card holders, two digital cards, and four SIM card holders have also been seized.



The timing of the terror threat was alarming, as it came one day before the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai. The city was on high alert, and security had been amped up on Friday after the threat message.

"The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast," the Mumbai Police said.