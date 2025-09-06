PUNE: Ahead of Ganesh immersion on Saturday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday reviewed whether all arrangements were in place as planned and that nothing was amiss, be it the guidelines and framework for idol immersion and nirmalya collection, or installation of CCTVs and more lights at important locations. PMC looks into last-min details in Ganesh immersion plan

The civic body also urged the road, solid waste management, fire, disaster management, vehicle and electricity departments to remain alert at all times. As maximum crowd is expected in the city area, mainly at Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road, Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road, the corporation, with help from police, is barricading all the entry and exit points so that vehicles do not enter the procession routes. At the same time, it has ensured that footpaths are kept free for devotees to walk or stand and watch the processions going by.

PMC has also erected artificial tanks at various locations and deputed its staff to keep vigil and help the devotees. Nirmalya Kalash, too, have been placed conveniently near the tanks for people to keep their nirmalya (flower offerings) in. The flower offerings will be handed over to farmers for creating organic manure.

With the help of a private organisation, PMC has also erected a centre to collect Ganesh idols made of ‘shadu mati’ (clay). The organisation will later hand over the accumulated clay to artists for reuse in idol making. Pandals have also been erected at few locations to welcome Ganesh mandals.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “We have made all necessary arrangements for Ganesh immersion and deputed enough staff on the roads. We are ensuring that roads remain clean by making available mobile toilets at various locations.”

As the Fire Brigade department has kept life guards ready on the riversides and near lakes, PMC has appealed to citizens not to physically enter any water body for immersion, while the Electric department has urged the public not to touch electric poles.