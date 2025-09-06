Police and BMC are ready to tackle the crowds and hoax threats on Anant Chaturdashi

MUMBAI: The traffic police helpline and the police control room received threatening calls and messages claiming that 34 cars carrying human bombs will be used to detonate 400kg of RDX, explosive material, on Anant Chaturdashi. The alleged threats claim to target 10 million people on a day when massive crowds gather on streets and beaches to bid farewell to ganapati idols which are immersed either in the sea or in artificial ponds. Police personnel keep vigil amid preparations for crowd control before the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival concludes, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai(PTI)

The threatening calls and messages claimed to originate from an organisation called Lashkar-e-Jihadi, and added that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered the city. Police officers responded that city residents need not panic since robust security arrangements have been put in place.

Police bandobast for Anant Chaturdashi

A police officer said, “We are co-ordinating the bandobast (arrangement) for Anant Chaturdashi with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).” According to the police, there are around 6,500 Ganesh mandals in the city, and their idols are to be immersed on Saturday, the tenth day of the Ganapati festival. In addition, over 200,000 families have idols at home, which will be immersed in the 65 natural water bodies and 205 artificial ponds created by the BMC specifically for idol immersion.

“We have cleared all the roads on the immersion routes, CCTV cameras have been installed at various routes and the visarjan spots like Girgaon, Dadar and Juhu Chowpatties, which attract the largest crowds on Anant Chaturdashi,” said a police officer. Twelve additional commissioners of police, 49 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, around 3,000 inspector-cadre officers and nearly 18,000 members of the police constabulary have been deployed for the occasion, police added.

According to the officer, besides the regular police force, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Riot Control Force and Bombay Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have also been posted at various immersion points.

Apart from the on-spot police deployment, around 10,000 CCTV cameras and drone cameras will be used to monitor the crowds. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) will be also used for the first time this year, to keep an eye on the crowd during the immersion, police said

“We will be posting several policemen in plainclothes to keep an eye on anti-social elements. We have major Ganesh mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpokli cha Chintamani, Mumbai cha Raja, Tejukaya Mansion, Nare Park Parel cha Raja, Parel Cha Maharaja, Kheteadicha Raja and Fort Cha Raja,” said the police officer.