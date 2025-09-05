Exclusive | Akshay Kumar pledges 5 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief: It's seva not donation

The recent floods in Punjab have left a trail of destruction, affecting thousands of people and causing widespread damage to infrastructure and property. Amidst the chaos, actor Akshay Kumar stepped forward to lend a helping hand. The actor, who is known to support various causes and contribute during calamities, has given ₹5 crore for flood relief. Akshay Kumar

Interestingly, the actor, recently in a conversation with Sonal Kalra on her show The Right Angle, had said that he hates the word ‘donation’.

When asked about him pledging money for Punjab flood victims, Akshay replied, "I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving ₹5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare," Akshay said, highlighting his perspective on giving and his desire to support those in need.

The actor's pledge has been well-received, and his humility in referring to his contribution as "sewa" rather than a donation has resonated with many.

This is not the first time, that 'Khiladi' Kumar' has come forward to lend a helping hand. He is known for his charitable work over the years, including substantial donations to disaster relief including the Chennai floods and COVID-19 pandemic and supporting soldiers' families via the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ initiative he co-founded.

Many other celebs too came forward to provide their assistance to the families in need. Sonu Sood, launched a a helpline and his foundation distributed essentials in flood-hit areas. Singer-actor Ammy Virk, pledged to rebuild 200 of the worst-affected houses. Randeep Hooda, has been on the ground in Gurdaspur, overseeing the distribution of food and water. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, adopted ten flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, providing food, medical aid, and rehabilitation support.

Several other known names, including, Karan Aujla, Gurdas Maan, Babbu Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Satinder Sartaaj, and Kapil Sharma, have also contributed through donations and on-ground efforts.