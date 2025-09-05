Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Allahabad High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3

PTI |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 07:22 am IST

A petition was filed claiming that Jolly LLB 3's trailer was derogatory to the lawyer's community and the movie should be banned.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the release of the film Jolly LLB 3, holding that its trailer does not contain any objectionable content against lawyers. The film, which is set to hit theatres on September 19, is directed by Subhash Kapoor and stars Akshay Kumar as well as Arshad Warsi.

Jolly LLB 3: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprised their roles as lawyers Jolly.
Jolly LLB 3: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprised their roles as lawyers Jolly.

A Lucknow bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by JY Shukla, who claimed that the trailer of the movie was derogatory against lawyers community and hence the movie should be banned.

Dismissing the plea, the bench observed, "We have gone through the alleged three official trailers/teasers of Jolly LLB 3, which according to the petitioners, are derogatory to the legal profession and tend to lower the dignity of the court in the eyes of a common man, and we did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this court."

The bench added, "We have also gone through the lyrics of the song 'Bhai vakeel hai' and we do not find anything which may interfere in the practice of the legal profession by genuine advocates."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Allahabad High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On