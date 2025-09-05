Allahabad High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the release of the film Jolly LLB 3, holding that its trailer does not contain any objectionable content against lawyers. The film, which is set to hit theatres on September 19, is directed by Subhash Kapoor and stars Akshay Kumar as well as Arshad Warsi. Jolly LLB 3: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprised their roles as lawyers Jolly.

A Lucknow bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by JY Shukla, who claimed that the trailer of the movie was derogatory against lawyers community and hence the movie should be banned.

Dismissing the plea, the bench observed, "We have gone through the alleged three official trailers/teasers of Jolly LLB 3, which according to the petitioners, are derogatory to the legal profession and tend to lower the dignity of the court in the eyes of a common man, and we did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this court."

The bench added, "We have also gone through the lyrics of the song 'Bhai vakeel hai' and we do not find anything which may interfere in the practice of the legal profession by genuine advocates."