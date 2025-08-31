Exclusive: Akshay Kumar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly visarjan on Haiwaan sets in Kochi

Even while juggling a packed shoot schedule, actor Akshay Kumar makes sure to stay rooted in tradition. The actor, who is currently filming his upcoming project Haiwaan in Kochi, Kerala, marked Ganesh Chaturthi with an intimate Ganpati visarjan on set. Akshay Kumar and his team performed the Ganpati visarjan in Kochi amid the filming of Haiwaan.

In a video exclusive to us, Akshay is seen personally carrying the idol — an eco-friendly Ganpati — as his team walks alongside him during the ritual.

What truly captured attention was Akshay’s graceful gesture: he folded his hands, offered a respectful bow, and then executed a crisp, “cool visarjan move”, dipping the idol into the water with a flourish. The moment, simple yet powerful, showcased his calm confidence and reverence, earning heartfelt admiration from the crew and fans alike.

Akshay, who has often spoken about the importance of sustainability and mindful celebrations, chose an eco-conscious idol this year. The moment reflects his belief in celebrating festivals with responsibility, even when away from home.

All we know about Haiwaan

Directed by comedy maestro-turned-thriller specialist Priyadarshan, Haiwaan began shooting on August 23 in Kochi, marking the much-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. The two were last seen together on-screen in the 2008 film Tashan.

Haiwaan is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. It is already gathering buzz with its star-studded cast, including the likes of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Asrani, and a surprise cameo by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose role remains under wraps.

Akshay will assume a darker shade in the film as the antagonist — a shift from his usual heroic image. Filmmaker Priyadarshan even referred to Akshay as “Bollywood’s Mohanlal”, praising their creative bond and aligning the actor with Malayalam cinema’s revered legend.

Shooting is underway in multiple locations — from Kochi to Ooty and Mumbai — targeting a 2026 release.

