'I’m getting tired': Priyadarshan says he hopes to retire after completing Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan

Ever since Hera Pheri 3 was announced, fans have been buzzing with excitement to watch Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reprise their iconic roles under the direction of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film, which has been the subject of much speculation and even controversy, is finally moving forward. Now, in a recent conversation with Onmanorama, Priyadarshan not only talked about the much-awaited sequel but also spoke candidly about his retirement plans. Priyadarshan wants to retire after making Hera Pheri 3.

Priyadarshan on doing Hera Pheri 3

Currently working with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Haiwaan, Priyadarshan admitted that sequels aren’t usually his preferred style of filmmaking, but he agreed to make Hera Pheri 3 following persistent requests from producers. He shared, “I don’t usually revisit my original films with sequels—it’s not my preferred style of working. But I will definitely make ‘Hera Pheri 3’, as the producers have been requesting it for a long time.”

Priyadarshan's retirement plans

The filmmaker has recently wrapped up shooting Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi. With Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan now on his plate, Priyadarshan revealed that these projects may mark the final chapter of his career. “Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I’m getting tired,” he admitted.

The Hera Pheri 3 controversy

The film also faced turbulence earlier this year when Paresh Rawal revealed on May 16 that he had opted out of Hera Pheri 3, saying the character was “not something he wants to do now”. Reports soon followed suggesting Akshay Kumar was planning legal action against Paresh for breach of trust.

Priyadarshan, caught off guard by the news, later revealed in an interview with Mid-Day that Akshay was left in tears after learning of Paresh’s decision. However, the rift was short-lived. Paresh eventually confirmed his return to the film on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, clarifying that there was “no controversy” and that the team had resolved their differences. He stressed the importance of collective effort: “When people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful… Everyone should come together, work hard. It is all resolved now.”

About Haiwaan

Alongside Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan is helming Haiwaan, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years—the duo last worked together in Tashan (2008). Although early reports suggested it was a remake of Mohanlal’s Oppam, Priyadarshan denied the claims. The film is currently in production and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.