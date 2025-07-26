Akshay Kumar confirms Hera Pheri 3 is back on track after Paresh Rawal patch-up: ‘Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi tha’

Looks like things are indeed finally back on track with Hera Pheri 3. After a very sudden, very public tiff between lead stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, both have confirmed that the production is back on. Akshay has finally cleared the air, bringing some much-needed good news for fans. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will be seen together in Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar gives fresh hope to Hera Pheri fans

In an exclusive chat on HT's The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra Season 2, Akshay Kumar said, "Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai (No this isn't a publicity stunt). The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.” He further added, “But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes, that's it!"

What was the issue?

In May this year, Paresh Rawal had announced his departure from the third installment of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise, which was set to reunite him with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and director Priyadarshan. The news came as a major disappointment to fans of the hit comedy series.

Shortly after, Akshay Kumar—who is also producing the film through his banner Cape of Good Films—filed a lawsuit related to the project.

However, Rawal later confirmed his return to the film during a recent appearance on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast.

"It was always meant to happen, but we needed to fine-tune a few things. All of them—Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel—are not only creative minds but also longtime friends," Rawal said.

Addressing the reported legal dispute, Rawal downplayed the controversy and said, "There’s nothing like that. I believe when the audience has showered so much love on something, it becomes our responsibility to deliver our best. You can’t take that love for granted. Work hard and give them a good film. My view was that everyone should come together, work sincerely. That’s all. Everything is resolved now."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri first released in 2000, introducing audiences to the iconic trio of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty). The characters returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.