Priyadarshan calls Akshay Kumar ‘Bollywood's Mohanlal’ as he teases Malayalam star's cameo in Haiwaan

Priyadarshan’s next Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, went on floors in Kochi on Saturday. Shooting for the film, which is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, has begun. Talking to OnManorama on the sidelines of the film’s shoot, Priyadarshan revealed that Mohanlal will share the screen with Akshay and Saif in the film. Mohanlal was the lead of the 2016 film Oppam that is being remade in Hindi as Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's Mohanlal, says Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan told the publication that Haiwaan is a remake of Oppam, but numerous changes have been made to the dialogues and screenplay. As the shooting began in Panampilly Nagar, the filmmaker revealed that Mohanlal, who played the lead in the original film, will also star in a special cameo in the remake. He said, “His character will definitely be a surprise to the audience.” When Priyadarshan was asked about his frequent collaborations with Akshay, he replied, “It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.”

Akshay Kumar shares shooting video with Saif Ali Khan

Akshay and Saif, who worked together in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and Tashan (2008), are reuniting in Haiwaan after years. On Saturday, Akshay posted a video from the first day of the film's shoot on his social media. In the video, Akshay is seen holding the clapboard while Saif and Priyadarshan engage in light-hearted banter. Akshay wore a T-shirt with Saint written on it, prompting Priyadarshan to joke that Saif should be wearing it instead, while Akshay should be holding the Haiwaan clapboard.

Teasing the film’s concept, Akshay captioned the video, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan.” (We all are a little naughty; someone looks saintly while someone is a devil on the inside). Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. It also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher as the leads. After Kochi, the shooting will move to Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai.