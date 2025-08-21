Mohanlal says he tapped into the woman in him for the famous jewellery ad; had no worry how fans would react

Malayalam star Mohanlal recently acted in a jewellery ad for Vinsmera Jewels that broke the internet. Directed by his Thudarum co-star and famous ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, the ad challenged stereotypes and saw the actor bring out his feminine side. In an interview with Manorama News, Mohanlal revealed that he tapped into the woman in him for the ad. Mohanlal in a still from the viral jewellery ad by his Thudarum co-star Prakash Varma.

Mohanlal on the famous jewellery ad

Mohanlal revealed in the interview that he did not shave his beard for the ad because he was shooting for films that required him to be in the look. He also stated that he acted in the ad because Prakash asked him to, and that he had ‘no worries’ about how fans would take it.

“There is a woman inside all of us. When we put on jewellery, when we put on a watch or a ring, we look in the mirror and enjoy our beauty. Everyone wants to look good in front of others,” he said while talking of tapping into the woman in him for the ad, adding, “What was done in the advertisement was to bring out the woman inside of us; it was done brilliantly. I am a person who loves jewellery, and I love wearing jewellery.”

For the uninitiated, the advertisement shows Mohanlal sneaking away from a shoot to put on jewellery and admire himself in the mirror. At the end of the ad, Prakash walks in on him, surprised to see Mohanlal decked out in jewels. When the advertisement was released, Mohanlal was praised for doing an ad that broke gender stereotypes.

Upcoming work

Mohanlal had a stellar 2025 after a disappointing 2024 with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan and Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum. Both films joined the list of the highest-grossers in Malayalam cinema, making ₹265 crore and ₹234.5 crore worldwide, respectively. He will soon star in Patriot with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil. His film Hridayapoorvam with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap is slated for release on Onam.