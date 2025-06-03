Thudarum is further proof that Mohanlal is one of the best actors working today, still taking chances

It is barely 6 months into 2025, and Mohanlal has already delivered two blockbusters in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. The 65-year-old actor even made his directorial debut with Barroz- 3D, which released last year in Christmas, but unfortunately, that did not work. There's an unpredictability in the way the actor operates, taking chances, which brings varied results. If one thing is certain, it is what Mohanlal brings to the table as an actor. His latest release, Thudarum, is further proof that Mohanlal can elevate even a modest revenge drama to astonishing heights just by his mere presence. (Also read: Thudarum worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal film shows no sign of slowing down, crosses ₹100 cr mark in 6 days) Mohanlal in a still from Thudarum, now streaming on JioHotstar.

Drishyam Vs Thudarum

That Thudarum has been compared to another Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam is not really a surprise. Both films have a rather similar narrative terrain, where an initial conflict gives rise to a nail-bitingly intense payoff. Both films also see Mohanlal harness a character who is seemingly ordinary in appearance, but is later proved to have extraordinary tenacity and intelligence.

In Thudarum, Tharoon Murthy gifts Mohanlal with Shanmugham aka Benz, an affectionate man who works as a taxi driver. He lives a modest and peaceful life with his wife and two kids, obsessing over his black Ambassador Mark 1. The first half of the film patiently charts his daily routine and sets up the initial crisis, which arrives in the form of his car getting seized by the police.

Then, the needle drops. It is a sudden, vehement shift of tone that rests entirely on Mohanlal's shoulders. It is a truth that arrives only to Benz, and through him to the viewer directly. We come to terms with the horror along with him. Mohanlal is utterly captivating in these scenes as the revelation sinks in bit by bit, and Benz is consumed by an uncontrollable sense of despair and rage. What can he do now? How can he even tell the truth to his family? What will happen next? Mohanlal, displaying no vanity whatsoever, gives a full-body performance in these moments. This is an actor who has mastered the art of playing the everyman figure, someone who wants to mind his own business until he is dragged into some unsavoury game. He will do anything for his family; it is the despair that has turned into rage.

Mohanlal gives one of his best performances

Drishyam had a similar instinct, but Thudarum takes it one step further. Here, Benz has a choice to surrender with the truth, but he chooses not to do so as he takes justice into his own hands and proceeds with his plan instead. From here on, Thudarum becomes shaky and persuasive, blindsiding the viewer every step of the way. It is no longer a family drama, it becomes a thriller. But what a showcase for Mohanlal it proves to be! The actor is so convincing as Benz in his rugged carelessness that the viewer is always by his side, even in his worst instincts. The action scenes are carefully choreographed (there are many), and Mohanlal brings a lot of earthiness to them- this is a middle-aged man after all, who is bound to feel exhausted and, in turn, receive a few punches too. We still want to see him get up and fight.

Thudarum is sometimes violent and a tad too indulgent in the later sequences. Its predictability stems from the fact that Benz is not a hero, he is still not someone with a lot of power. So he will have to face the consequences. By the time that moment arrives, Mohanlal's lived-in performance has turned him into someone larger than life. Benz becomes larger than even the film's limitations.

Tharoon Murthy's film might be measured in its impact, but Mohanlal is working on a different register altogether- a masterful actor who is instinctively able to truly capture the emotional beats of a film. He elevates Thudarum just by his mere presence by the end. There's no one else who can channel the common man's woes (and contained rage) better than him on screen today. He makes Benz believable and frighteningly real. He might be the kindest, and yet you might not want to mess with him after all. It scares you a little.