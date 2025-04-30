Thudarum worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal film shows no sign of slowing down, crosses 100 cr mark in 6 days

Thudarum worldwide box office collection day 6: The action-comedy drama film starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles is going strong at the global box office. As per the latest update by the makers, the film has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office. Thudarum released in cinemas on April 25. (Also read: Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy reveals why Jyotika turned down Mohanlal's film: ‘She was excited but…’) Thudarum box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer received positive reviews upon release.

Thudarum box office

On Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his official X account to share the box office update. He shared the new Thudarum promo song Kondattam along with the announcement that the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. “Thrilled to share that #Thudarum has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office! Celebrate the moment with #Kondattam – the Thudarum promo song!” he wrote in the caption.

Mohanlal's previous release L2 Empuraan, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also did great business globally. The film grossed ₹257 crore worldwide in 12 days, the highest for any Malayalam film so far.

About Thudarum

Thudarum is an action-comedy drama film starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles, alongside Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju in supporting roles. It is jointly produced by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Rejaputhra Release.

“Mohanlal is in top-form in Thudarum and every scene he is in showcases the great actor that he is. His performance is flawless and the way he undergoes the character transformation on screen from the first half to the second is gripping to watch. Casting Shobana with Mohanlal after nearly 15 years is a coup, as the chemistry, especially in the emotional sequences, enhance the film tremendously. The others in the film including Binu Pappu and Prakash Varma have delivered strong performances as well,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.