Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Mohanlal's stylist was worried his viral jewellery ad would get trolled, actor was confident it would work

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 01:51 pm IST

Mohanlal recently featured in a jewellery ad that went viral for challenging gender norms. Here's why his stylist was apprehensive about it. 

Mollywood star Mohanlal left everyone pleasantly surprised when he featured in a jewellery ad recently that challenged gender norms in a subtle manner. The ad for Vinsmera Jewels soon went viral, with people loving how graceful the usually macho star looked. Talking to TOI, his stylist Shanti Krishna candidly spoke about the apprehensions while shooting for the ad she thought would be trolled.

Mohanlal in a still from the viral jewellery ad by his Thudarum co-star Prakash Varma.
Mohanlal in a still from the viral jewellery ad by his Thudarum co-star Prakash Varma.

Mohanlal’s stylist thought viral ad would be trolled

Shanti told the publication that while shooting for the ad she was ‘extremely tense’ as it’s easy to attract trolls these days. “We’re living in a time where anything and everything is trolled, and I was really nervous. When I shared my worries with Mohanlal sir, he simply told me to treat it as a piece of art and give it my best. Those words truly lifted my spirits.”

Saying that watching Mohanlal perform was like ‘pure magic’, the stylist says that Mohanlal was game to do the ad despite her apprehension. “To witness Mohanlal sir perform is always a joy, but this time it was pure magic. I’m sure only he has the mettle to pull off something like this. He was incredibly attentive to every detail, from his nails to his eye movements; he was simply magical in every frame,” she said.

Shanti also mentioned that it was a ‘challenge’ to style Mohanlal in the Prakash Varma ad, the filmmaker who was Mohanlal’s co-star in Thudarum. She mentioned how they chose an outfit that wasn’t ‘overtly feminine’ yet would highlight the jewellery.

Recent work

After a disappointing 2024 with Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz 3D, Mohanlal delivered two back-to-back hits with L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. L2 and Thudarum have even broken records, becoming the highest-grossers in Malayalam cinema. He has numerous films lined up, including Hridayapoorvam, Drishyam 3, Patriot and Vrrushabha.



 


 
Mohanlal's stylist was worried his viral jewellery ad would get trolled, actor was confident it would work
