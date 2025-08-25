Mika Singh mistakenly believes Haiwaan director Priyadarshan is dead, gets trolled

Singer Mika Singh recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm, not for his music, but for a comment gone hilariously wrong. After spotting a post about filmmaker Priyadarshan, Mika seemingly mistook it for an obituary and dropped the solemn comment“Om Shanti,” a phrase used to express condolences and pray for the peace of a departed soul. Unfortunately for Mika, the filmmaker in question is very much alive, and netizens were quick to notice the blunder. Mika Singh's comment 'Om Shanti' on an alive filmmaker' Priyadarshan's post triggered a wave of sarcastic reactions on social media.

A screengrab of Mika's comment on a news post about Priyadarshan.

What happened

A news channel posted a story about Hera Pheri 3, which reunites Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It will be filmmaker Priyadarshan's last Bollywood project. Singer Mika mistook it for a post about Priyadarshan's death and wrote “Om Shanti” in the comments section.

Internet reacts with hilarious comebacks

The internet could not help but notice the comment and started replying to Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer sarcastically, one even suggesting to delete the comment. "Paaji pack seck to nai maar liya na, tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, did you have a peg? Please take off your glasses)". Another fan commented, "Paaji abhi shaam hua hai… aaj itna jaldi paaji (Paaji, it’s only evening… why so early today, paaji?)." A third fan commented, "Oh zinda hain sir! (Sir, he’s still alive!)". A fourth fan advised, "Mika paaji, you still have time. Remove it."

Mika, Priyadarshan in the news

Mika Singh also made headlines recently for a cryptic post amid the Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir controversy following the overseas release of Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, sparked debate online given the tense state of India-Pakistan relations.

Mika wrote in his Instagram stories, “As we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly… Before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

On the other hand, Priyadarshan has recently completed shooting for Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. With Hera Pheri 3 and Haiwaan, starring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan, lined up next, the veteran director hinted that these might be his final projects. “Once I finish these films, I hope to retire. I’m getting tired,” he confessed.