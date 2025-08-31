Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor do aarti together, perform Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor led the Ganpati visarjan on Sunday in Mumbai. The actor was seen with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, as the two of them performed the aarti together. The two joined other devotees as they bid their final adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol. (Also read: Inside Kapoor family's belated Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain. See pics) Ranbir Kapoor and Neeti Kapoor performed Ganpati Visarjan together in Mumbai.

Ranbir perfoms Ganpati Visarjan

In a video that was posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranbir was seen in a blue kurta as he stood beside his mother inside the pandal. Neetu, clad in a white salwaar suit, performed aarti with two other priests chanting the prayers. Ranbir and Neetu joined in repeating the prayers with the rest of the devotees in front of the idol.

In another video, Ranbir is seen carrying the Ganesh idol in his hands and chanting, ‘Ganpati bappa moraya!’ Neetu motions the others to clear the way and walks beside him.

Reacting to the video, many fans commented, “Ganpati bappa moraya!” Some wondered why Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, was not present with him. Ranbir and Alia have been busy shooting their upcoming film Love and War for the last few months, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and will be released next year on March 20. It is Ranbir's second film with Bhansali after Sawaariya, which marked his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Ranbir's upcoming projects

Fans will also see Ranbir in the highly anticipated film Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a two‑part mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Amitabh Bachchan (Jatayu) and Ravi Dubey (Laxman), among others. The film, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, is set for release during Diwali 2026.