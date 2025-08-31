Inside Kapoor family's belated Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain. See pics

The Kapoor family came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi belatedly on Sunday. Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the cosy Ganpati celebrations that seem to have taken place at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. The celebrations were attended by cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, as well as Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain and Aadar's wife Alekha Advani. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur celebrate with ‘special’ Ganpati; Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bring Bappa home) Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Kapoors celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Kareena shared a group picture on her Instagram Stories, which saw her dressed in a white salwar suit. Sister Karisma stood beside her in a light green salwar suit, smiling. Beside Karisma stood Aadar and Alekha in matching white outfits while Armaan and Anissa stood on the other side in matching pink outfits.

Kareena shared pictures from the Kapoor family gathering.

In another picture, Kareena's mother Babita was seen seated in the middle for a group picture with all the women. The Ganesh idol was placed just beside, decorated beautifully with marigold flowers.

Kareena's post on Ganesh Chaturthi

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena had shared a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, praying in front of the altar. A big plate with a small idol of Ganesha was kept on it, near which "Jeh" was written. A candle, flowers, and incense sticks were kept near the idol.

"I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever (red heart and rainbow emojis) from all of us," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which was released last year during Diwali. The actor will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.