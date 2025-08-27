Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur celebrate with ‘special’ Ganpati; Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday bring Bappa home

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Bollywood celebrities shared posts on how they celebrated the festival. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Anupam Kher, among others, shared posts wishing their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared posts on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Taimur, Jeh

Kareena shared a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan praying infront of the altar. A big plate with a small idol of Ganesha was kept on it, near which "Jeh" was written. A candle, flowers, and incense sticks were kept near the idol. The next picture showed a closer look at the decorated clay idol.

Sharing the photos, Kareena captioned it, "I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too… Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever (red heart and rainbow emojis) from all of us."

Soha Ali Khan, Ananya Panday welcome ‘Bappa’ welcome Bappa with folded hands

Kareena's sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, also shared a post about how she celebrated the festival with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photos, dressed in ethnic outfits, they prayed in front of the Ganesha idol. They were also seen sitting on the floor and looking at the altar. They simply captioned the post, "Ganapati Bappa Moriya! (Folded hands emoji)."

Actor Ananya Panday shared photos as she celebrated the festival with her family. In a photo, Ananya, her father Chunky Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey kneeled on the floor with folded hands near the Ganesha idol. She was joined by her sister Rysa Panday and other family members in a few other pictures. Ananya captioned the post, "Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa (red heart emojis)."

Anupam Kher wishes fans too

Anupam Kher wished his fans and followers by sharing a video of him joining hands while a montage of the festival played in the background. "Many, many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Ganesh ji give you all the happiness and peace always! Ganpati Bappa Maurya," he wrote in the caption.

About Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 started on Wednesday. For the festivities, people brought Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observed fasts, prepared mouth-watering delicacies, and visited pandals. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles', as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.