Exclusive| Akshay Kumar is menacing as a villain in FIRST look from Saif Ali Khan co-starrer Haiwaan

The excitement for the reunion of actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years is at a high. The duo, who worked together last on the 2008 release Tashan, are now teaming up for filmmaker Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. The team began the shoot yesterday and now we have got our hands on the first look of Akshay Kumar from the film, and it is banging. Akshay Kumar's first look in Haiwaan

Check out Akshay's first look here:

Akshay plays a villain in this Priyadarshan directorial, and in the picture of his first look, the actor is seen sporting a buzz cut with a rough beard and moustache. Completing the look with a pair of aviators and a sandalwood tika, Akshay seems like a menacing and ferocious antagonist already.

Meanwhile, the team of Haiwaan started the film's shoot yesterday. Posting a video from the first day on location, Akshay penned a sweet note to mark the occasion. He wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan… Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!!”

Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan' 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, and talking to OnManorama on the sidelines of the film’s shoot yesterday, the director revealed that South superstar Mohanlal will share the screen with Akshay and Saif in the film. He also said that while the film is a remake of his own film, he has made numerous changes to the dialogues and screenplay. The filmmaker also revealed the reason behind him collaborating with Akshay so much: “It’s all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood’s Mohanlal.”