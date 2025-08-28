Lokah Chapter 1 Twitter reviews: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen's superhero film praised for action, cameos

Lokah Chapter 1 Twitter reviews: Dominic Arun’s superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, was released in theatres on Thursday for Onam. The film received mostly positive reviews from the audience, with many praising it for its action and star-studded cameos. Some even compared it to Tovino Thomas’ 2021 hit Minnal Murali. Lokah Chapter 1 Twitter reviews: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan headline the Malayalam superhero film.

Lokah Chapter 1 impresses with action, cameos

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Kalyani plays a superhero who saves the day. People on X (formerly Twitter) seemed impressed with her action in the film. One person called Lokah a ‘big screen spectacle’, writing, “#Lokah is Mollywood’s strongest Pan Indian bet. Backed by technical finesse, impactful star cameos, and action set pieces that feel like multiple Minnal Murali climaxes rolled into one, this is a true big screen spectacle.”

Another wrote that Lokash is as good as Minnal Murali, “#Lokah - After #MinnalMurali, Mollywood Dropped Another Good Superhero fil,. Interval, Cameo of Many Mollywood stars, Post Credits are Banger. Superb start for Superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam.” One person thought it was the ‘best theatrical experience’ in recent times, “One of the best theatrical experiences in recent times! Go watch it ASAP...! Amazing Superhero film with a female protagonist. Loved it! Don't wanna drop any spoilers.”

One X user praised Dominic for his vision, “If you’re really interested in superhero movies, this one truly works with action and entertainment. Dominic Arun’s superhero vision unites culture, depth, and creativity into an amazing cinematic experience. Every cameo sparks pure goosebumps.” While another begged Dulquer Salmaan, the producer of the film, to promote it in other states besides Kerala, “@DQsWayfarerFilm im begging you please please promote lokah in other states. The movie has huge huge potential to be a big pan Indian success fr. The genre itself is a star everywhere and the movie is too good for not to be a pan Indian success. Make it happen please.”

Lokah Chapter 1 is too simple

Not everyone seemed as impressed with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, though, because some thought the film needed better writing. One X user wrote, “I am not entirely satisfied with #Lokah on writing level because so many plots have started but havent found culmination as is the problem with all franchises that focusses on just introducing you to the world of lead character in their first part.”

Another opined, “#Lokah. The whole story point didn’t excite me much because they didn’t try to complicate things and stuck to being simple. Didn’t give me that wow feeling, but okay. Disappointed me with the aspect ratio tho.” But they also praised the film for its lead actors and cameos.

Lokah released in theatres on 28 August and is clashing with Mammootty's Hridayapoorvam.