Raj B Shetty on equation with Dulquer Salmaan: Not friends; respect each other immensely

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty has been collaborating with Malayalam actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan for a while, getting the latter to distribute his films in Kerala, and vice versa. This, he says, comes from a place of immense respect, rather than friendship. In fact, Raj says that he does not have a close friendship with Dulquer, and that he prefers to maintain a distance from superstars to maintain a sense of awe. Raj B Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan are frequent collaborators, but not onscreen

In Kerala to promote his latest, Su From So, which Raj has produced and acted in, he spoke to Radio Mango and was asked about his relationship with Dulquer. “His banner had distributed the Malayalam-dubbed version of Toby in Kerala, but after I worked with Mammootty sir in Turbo, the equation with the production and distribution house has gotten better. We distribute his films in Karnataka and request him to do the same for our movies in Kerala,” said Raj.

Raj B Shetty: I never become close to a star

Having worked together for a while now, does the Kannada filmmaker have a close relationship with Dulquer? “No; I do message him rarely, but as a policy, I never become close to a star. We adore them, which is easy to maintain if you keep a distance. I don’t try to be a friend with anybody, because these are all cinema-related relationships. There is a lot of respect whatever they do in their spheres of work,” he explained.

This holds true for Mammootty also, Raj said, adding that while they have cordial conversations when they meet, the latter prefers the happiness he gets in keeping a one-arm distance as a fan and enjoying the bits of information he can gather about the Malayalam superstar from people around him, than asking him directly.

So, will there be on an onscreen collaboration too with Dulquer at some point? Raj is not sure if and when that will happen. “My favourite part of cinema is direction, followed by writing, production and only then, acting. I enjoy the creative process more, which is why I always try to take a step back from acting. But if there is a role that he also thinks I can do justice to, then, maybe we will work together. Right now, there is no such plan,” said Raj.