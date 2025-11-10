Step inside official residence of Maharashtra CM: Amruta Fadnavis gives a tour of Mumbai bungalow in Malabar Hills

Politicians' official homes are not just residences, but also symbols of power and are often steeped in history and grandeur. Case in point: Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister of Maharastra. Featuring a beautiful garden, meeting halls, and other amenities, the bungalow has been home to several chief ministers, including Devendra Fadnavis, who moved in this year. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Amruta Fadnavis gave a tour of Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister of Maharashtra, showcasing its elegance and charm. (YouTube/ Curly Tales)

A November 9 video on Curly Tales' YouTube channel took fans 'inside one of Maharashtra’s most powerful homes'. Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, gave a tour of the bungalow, which is situated in the prestigious Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai.

A space where functionality meets aesthetics

Filled with muted elegance, Varsha serves as the official residence and a functional office for the sitting chief minister of Maharashtra. It has a timeless and minimalist aesthetic that feels both classic and modern, ensuring the official residence of CM doesn't feel dated.

While the entire Varsha complex is quite spacious, the main living areas include the private living quarters for the CM and his family, bedrooms, an all-white kitchen and dining area. As a government-owned property, the decor and interiors of Varsha are functional and traditional, featuring sturdy, formal wooden furniture and ample mix-and-match seating for both formal and informal meetings.

A tranquil, private retreat away from the spotlight

Personal touches, such as photos, art, and religious idols, make the space unique and warm. Neutral wall colours like whites and creams keep the space bright. Wooden flooring in the dining room and other areas of the bungalow add warmth and texture – bright yellow chairs add a pop of colour and personality to the white and brown dining area.

While each element – from the colours to the interiors – of Varsha has been meticulously curated to exude balance and sophistication, the garden with all kinds and sizes of trees, including a coconut tree, creates an atmosphere of calm. Amruta Fadnavis shared that she cherishes her time away from the hustle and bustle of the city by feeding birds and spending time in the garden. The family also seems to have embraced farm life with pets like a calf and a macaw named Chicken.