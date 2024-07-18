What Sonam Kapoor eats in a day? Lemon water, collagen coffee to pasta, actor shares the secret to her healthy diet

Sonam Kapoor is sharing the secret to her healthy metabolism and fit lifestyle in a new post. The actor took to Instagram to share a video documenting what she eats in a day. Read on to know her secret diet plan. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra will forever be a style icon: Rare wedding dress to Met Gala gown, 14 iconic looks of Desi Girl) Sonam Kapoor shares what she eats in a day. (Instagram)

What does Sonam Kapoor eat in a day?

Sonam Kapoor's video shows the well-rounded meals and drinks she has throughout the day, which include lemon water, collagen chocolate coffee, decadent pasta, chicken toast for some protein, and more. She captioned the clip, “What I Eat in A Day! Thank you, @chefvelton, for making my food healthy and tasty. Thanks, @radhkarle @radhikasbalancedbody, for always making my nutrition plan healthy and balanced so my metabolism never takes a hit.”

According to the clip, Sonam starts her day at 6:00 am with a glass of hot lemon water to aid digestion and hydration and increase her Vitamin C intake. Then, she makes herself a cup of coffee with oat milk, collagen, and a spoonful of chocolate. At 6:45 am, the actor eats soaked nuts, including almonds and Brazil nuts, to boost her protein and high dietary fibre intake. Then, at 9:45 am, she enjoys eggs and toast for breakfast.

During lunch, at 1:45 pm, the actor enjoys a meal of roasted chicken with Arrabbiata pasta, followed by a coffee break at 4:00 pm and snacks with her husband, Anand Ahuja, at 5:15 pm. The video shows Sonam enjoying chicken on toast. At 7:00 pm, she ends her day with piping hot clear soup. She also added that she drinks at least 3-4 litres of water daily to stay hydrated, healthy, and glowing.

About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, after dating for a few years. The couple is parents to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They welcomed their son in August 2022.