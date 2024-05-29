 Evening snack cravings got a new bestie: Cashew pesto pasta; check easy recipe inside - Hindustan Times
Evening snack cravings got a new bestie: Cashew pesto pasta; check easy recipe inside

Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 29, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Here's a super easy way of making cashew pesto pasta at home and satisfying your evening snack cravings.

Evening snack cravings are real. With heat wave making it difficult for us during this summer season, it is difficult for us to step outside to enjoy a plate of samosa chaat or pani puri, or vada pao. We can't even go out with friends for an evening of pizza and burgers. This summer season, we are struggling to eat healthy and stay hydrated, as well as satisfy the cravings that we have. Evening snack cravings also need to be balanced with healthy as well as tasty food. Pasta is a great way of fixing the craving as well as ensuring that our taste buds are satisfied. Cashew pesto pasta is a great way of eating healthy, with the goodness of cashew adding more flavour to the dish. Here's a super easy and fun way of preparing this dish at home and relishing it with loved ones.

Here's a super easy and fun way of preparing cashew pesto pasta at home and relishing it with loved ones.
Here's a super easy and fun way of preparing cashew pesto pasta at home and relishing it with loved ones. (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

10-15 cashews

1½ cups fresh basil leaves

8-10 black peppercorns

10-15 garlic cloves

1½ tbsps parmesan cheese powder

½ cup and 2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped garlic

4-5 button mushrooms, quartered

¼ cup boiled corn kernels

5-6 cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt to taste

2 cups boiled penne pasta

Grated parmesan cheese to sprinkle

Fresh basil sprig for garnish

Method:

In a grinder jar, add basil leaves, black peppercorns, garlic, parmesan cheese powder, ½ cup extra virgin olive oil and cashew nuts and grind to a coarse paste. In a nonstick wok, heat olive oil and add garlic and butter mushrooms and saute for some time. Then add corn kernels, cherry tomatoes, prepared pesto with salt and mix everything together. Add the pasta in it and toss everything well. In a pasta plate, transfer the dish and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top. Garnish with basil sprig and serve hot.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
