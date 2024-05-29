Evening snack cravings got a new bestie: Cashew pesto pasta; check easy recipe inside

Evening snack cravings are real. With heat wave making it difficult for us during this summer season, it is difficult for us to step outside to enjoy a plate of samosa chaat or pani puri, or vada pao. We can't even go out with friends for an evening of pizza and burgers. This summer season, we are struggling to eat healthy and stay hydrated, as well as satisfy the cravings that we have. Evening snack cravings also need to be balanced with healthy as well as tasty food. Pasta is a great way of fixing the craving as well as ensuring that our taste buds are satisfied. Cashew pesto pasta is a great way of eating healthy, with the goodness of cashew adding more flavour to the dish. Here's a super easy and fun way of preparing this dish at home and relishing it with loved ones.

