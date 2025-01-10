Ananya Panday reveals she has this Ayurvedic drink first thing in the morning; find out how it could benefit you

Jeera pani, also known as cumin water, is a popular drink in Ayurvedic medicine. Even Ananya Panday is a fan. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor said, “I start my day with jeera pani.” Ananya's morning drink of choice has several health benefits: apart from boosting metablism and hydrating the body, it also aids weight loss. Ahead are some benefits and tips to make the most of this Ayurvedic drink. Also read | Fitness trainer shares morning drink recipe for quick weight loss; does it work? Ananya Panday's morning drink of choice has several health benefits. (Instagram/ Ananya Panday and Freepik)

New to jeera water? Here's what you should know

Jeera is widely used across the length and breadth of India with good reason. Jeera is rich in potassium, manganese, iron and fibre. In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Mahesh Jayaraman, co-founder, sepalika.com (a healthcare platform), said, “When the body receives a nutrient dense food such as jeera, it absorbs the nutrients better and does not store food to process it later." As a result of better processing of food, the body does not bloat and does not retain food unnecessarily.

Cumin is used as an anti-congestant in Ayurveda

“Jeera helps stimulate movement within the body, likely because of its high fibre content. It prevents unnecessary retention of water in the body,” Jayaraman said. Water retention is a reason of weight gain many people are not aware of. Cumin has enzymes that help stimulate digestion, and also helps the immune system work more efficiently.

“It has a compound called ‘thymol’ which stimulates digestion. A comparative 2015 study between jeera and a lipid lowering drug revealed that both produced the same results on the overweight subjects in terms of improving weight, BMI and insulin metabolism,” Bhakti Samant, chief dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai said.

Jeera water can help keep blood sugar levels in check. (Shutterstock)

Taken on empty stomach, it can control blood sugar

Incorporating jeera water into your morning routine could be a great way to boost your digestive health, metabolism, and overall well-being. Jeera has a similar effect on the body as a glass of lemon water and honey, in that it helps improve the quality of the acid in the stomach.

“When the quality of stomach acid is high, food is processed much more efficiently which also includes better processing of sugar. Jeera thus also helps keep blood sugar levels in check,” Jayaraman said.

How to make jeera water

1. Add 1-2 teaspoons of cumin seeds to a litre of water.

2. Let it soak overnight or for at least 4-5 hours.

3. Strain the water and discard the cumin seeds.

4. Drink the jeera water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Tips and precautions

1. Start with a small amount and gradually increase the quantity.

2. Avoid overconsumption as drinking excessive jeera water can lead to stomach upset or digestive issues.

3. Consult a healthcare professional, if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns, before making jeera water a regular part of your routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.