Lose 5 kg in 15 days 'without dieting'? Fitness trainer shares morning drink recipe for quick weight loss; does it work?

A drink made of jeera (cumin), cinnamon, and lemon or apple cider vinegar may sound far from appetizing; but with a fitness trainer claiming it can help you lose significant amount of weight in a couple of weeks, it's no wonder that many on social media are curious. Also read | Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works A fitness trainer has shared his tips for how you can lose '5 kg in 15 days'. (Unsplash)

Drink jeera water every morning for weight loss?

In a recent video on his Instagram page, profoundly_m3, fitness trainer Sunil Shetty listed ways to 'lose 5 kg in 15 days without strict dieting'. But before we get to if his jeera water and other weight loss tips actually work, let's find out what he actually said.

In the video, Sunil shared what you can do to lose '5 kg in 15 days', saying, "No. 1: have jeera water every day when you wake up. No 2: make sure you replace your milk tea and milk coffee with black tea with a hint of cinnamon."

He added, "No 3: Make sure you have fruit and a veggie salad before lunch and dinner every day. No 4: Make sure that you have apple, beetroot, and carrot juice after every meal."

In his caption, he also wrote, “Lose 3-10 Kg fats: use cinnamon, lemon or acv (apple cider vinegar) alternative for jeera water. Make sure you have 8-10k steps daily. Have 3-4 litre of water daily. Eat healthy unpacked foods 90 percent of the time.”

But do these weight loss tips actually work?

We spoke with Payal Kothari, nutritionist and author of The Gut, for her take on Sunil's diet tips and to learn whether these contribute to weight loss. She says, "These tips can certainly support weight loss, as each of them promotes metabolism-boosting, appetite control, or reduced calorie intake. However, along with this one must follow a calorie deficit plan/diet or else it won’t work at all. Only benefits may be achieved not weight loss."

Here’s a breakdown of each of Sunil's tips for weight loss and Payal's take on them:

Starting your day with Jeera water can help regulate digestion and keep you hydrated. (Shutterstock)

Jeera water when you wake up

◉ Benefits: Jeera is known for its digestion-enhancing and metabolism-boosting properties, which can aid in better nutrient absorption and reduce bloating.

◉ Weight loss impact: Starting your day with Jeera water can help regulate digestion and keep you hydrated, which is essential for metabolic health. However, while it may contribute to a slight increase in metabolism, it’s not a standalone weight-loss method.

Fibre from salads aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar. (Pexels)

Salad before lunch

◉ Benefits: Eating a fiber-rich salad before lunch fills you up, so you’re likely to eat less during the main meal. Opt for low-calorie vegetables like leafy greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

◉ Weight loss impact: This strategy reduces overall calorie intake by promoting fullness. Fibre from salads also aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar, supporting long-term weight management.

Fruit-based juices spike blood sugar levels., and should be avoided. (Pexels)

Apple beetroot carrot (ABC) juice after lunch

◉ Effect: It spikes blood sugar levels, and should be eaten, not as a juice.

◉ Weight loss impact: While it’s nutrient-dense, be cautious with portion sizes as fruit-based juices spike blood sugar levels. Should be avoided.

Black coffee contains caffeine, which can mildly boost metabolism. (Pexels)

Removing milk from coffee and tea

◉ Benefits: Milk and sugar add calories, and phlegm to the body so switching to black coffee or tea reduces your calorie intake. Black coffee also contains caffeine, which can mildly boost metabolism and support fat burning.

◉ Weight loss impact: Reducing caloric intake from your beverages can contribute to a calorie deficit, especially if you drink coffee or tea multiple times a day.

Regularly drinking cinnamon-infused water can help manage blood sugar spikes. (Pinterest)

Adding cinnamon to water

◉ Benefits: Cinnamon is linked to improved blood sugar control, reduced appetite, and enhanced metabolism. Drinking cinnamon water throughout the day may help reduce sugar cravings and keep your metabolism stable.

◉ Weight loss impact: Regularly drinking cinnamon-infused water can help manage blood sugar spikes, which in turn may curb hunger and reduce overeating.

Overall weight loss based on these diet tips

Payal says that while none of these strategies alone will cause significant weight loss, they can contribute to a healthier lifestyle that supports weight management. She says, "Combining these tips with a balanced diet and regular exercise will have a more substantial effect. You can’t have all of the above and binge at night or indulge yourself in cakes and cookies, assuming it’s fine to have these."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.