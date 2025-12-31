Do dairy products upset your stomach? Here’s what you can eat instead if you’re lactose intolerant

Imagine starting your day with a cup of milk to get calcium and essential nutrients, only to be left with an upset stomach. This isn’t just uncomfortable; it can also limit your body’s ability to absorb nutrients that are meant to support your health. This condition is known as lactose intolerance, where consuming dairy products like milk, cheese, paneer, or curd triggers digestive discomfort. Are you lactose intolerant? Try these expert-recommended dairy alternatives(Freepik)

Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and a certified diabetes educator, tells Health Shots: "Lactose intolerance isn’t about restriction, it’s about smart substitution. With the right alternatives, you can protect your gut, meet your nutritional needs, and enjoy food without fear of discomfort."

What is lactose intolerance in brief?

It can be a self-diagnosed condition. It can be defined as "Not all ingested lactose was absorbed, and some has reached the large intestine," as per Science Direct. Undigested lactose passes into the colon, where it ferments and causes common symptoms:

Bloating

Diarrhea

Nausea

Abdominal pain

But symptoms vary from person to person, such as

Individual gut sensitivity

How much lactose is consumed

The level of lactose enzyme in the body

The type of dairy products

What to eat instead?

If milk, paneer, or ice cream leaves you bloated, gassy, or uncomfortable, lactose intolerance may be the reason. But you don’t have to give up nutrition. Just make smarter swaps, says the dietician.

1. Lactose-free dairy items

These may include lactose-free milk, curd, and yogurt.

Why have them? These products contain the lactase enzyme, which breaks down lactose to promote easier digestion. Same taste but no discomfort!

What does science say?

These lactose-free products are produced by adding the enzyme lactase, which hydrolyzes lactose into glucose and galactose before consumption. This will reduce symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, as noted in Gastroenterology Literature.

Alternatives: Soy milk and rice milk, as noted in PubMed Central.

2. Fermented dairy (if you can tolerate)

Fermentation reduces lactose content and adds probiotics that improve digestion. Many lactose-intolerant people can tolerate small portions, says the dietician.

What to have? Greek yogurt, kefir, and buttermilk.

What does science say?

As per The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and Nutrients, fermented dairy products have live bacterial cultures like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species. These bacteria produce β-galactosidase (lactase), an enzyme that helps break down lactose in the gut.

3) Hard and aged cheese

Aging breaks down lactose, making these cheeses easier to digest than soft or fresh varieties.

What to have? Cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese

What does science say?

As per the Gastroenterology Journal, the lactose content decreases significantly during the aging process, which breaks down bacteria, making it useful for those with lactose intolerance.

How much is tolerated?

As per the journals such as The Journal of Nutrition, Nutrient, and Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology:

Most individuals with lactose intolerance can tolerate up to 1 gram of lactose per serving without symptoms.

4. Dairy-free curd and yogurt options

These are lighter on the gut health and hence support better digestion without causing any discomfort to the stomach.

What to have? Soy curd, almond curd, and coconut curd.

How much to have?

As per the journal by Frontiers:

Many food‑based dietary guidelines around the world recommend about 100–250 g (roughly ½–1 cup) of yogurt per day.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)