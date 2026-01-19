Take a video tour inside Nikhil Kamath's mother's spacious Bengaluru home full of greenery and simple Indian home decor

Revathi Kamath, an environmentalist, landscaper, philanthropist, and mother of Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, prioritised greenery, creating purpose-designated spaces, and simplicity when building her home .

In a YouTube video shared by Magicbricks on December 3, 2025, Nikhil Kamath's mother, Revathi Kamath , gave a tour of her Bengaluru home full of greenery, simplicity, and traditional Indian decor. From her cherished veena lounge to the parijata tree in her garden, here's a look inside her home.

When pictures of Zeroda co-founder Nikhil Kamath 's Bengaluru home surfaced online more than a year ago, they garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising the maximalist decor. However, his family home, designed by his brother Nithin Kamath, is another story.

According to her, when her family moved to this home, the land was a coconut garden; she preserved most of it, replanted some in another area, and the ones she could not protect gave way to new plant species.

As for the decor, the facade combines modern minimalist luxury with a classic South Indian home by incorporating cream walls, dark wooden panelling, manicured lawns, a green pool with koi fish swimming in it, an exaggeratedly sloped clay tile roof, floor-to-ceiling windows of wood and glass that let natural light in, and spacious balconies.

The decor Inside the Kamath home is a mindfully designed space that prioritises minimalism and elegant decor, featuring neutral white-painted walls, linen curtains, vintage wooden cabinets adorned with awards the family has won, wood-panelled walls decorated with personal memorabilia, paintings featuring Indian gods, and more indoor plants.

A few other key decor details include false ceilings, an open floor plan, an open modular kitchen, a cosy dining area, a sitting area with a neutral-tone couch, and a veena lounge where Revathi Kamath enjoys music and playing the veena.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.