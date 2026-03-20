Step inside Indian Railways Vistadome train with 180-degree views of Western Ghats: Price, route and other details
The Vistadome train offers a unique travel experience with 180-degree views of the Western Ghats and luxurious amenities for just ₹700.
India is blessed with some of the most breathtaking landscapes, and you can experience these views while travelling through some of the luxurious trains that Indian Railways runs on some select routes. One of them is the Vistadome train.
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While flights are quick, road trips are fun; nothing can match the nostalgia of a train journey. Now imagine getting on a train and, as you travel through the scenic Western Ghats, you get to enjoy a 180-degree view of the landscape. In July 2025, Radhika Nomllers, a travel influencer, boarded the Vistadome train and shared her experience in a reel.
Inside the Vistadome trains
Radhika travelled from Mumbai to Lonavala on the Vistadome train, where the ticket cost her just ₹700 and included amenities such as comfortable chairs, transparent glass roofs, hygienic coaches, large windows for panoramic views, catering services, and even wifi.
The glass roofs and wide window panes allow passengers to enjoy breathtaking views of valleys, rivers, and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route and the Western Ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route.
Talking about her luxurious experience on the Vistadome, she shared, “Imagine you are travelling from Mumbai to Lonavala in a train with 180-degree rotatable chairs. So, it gives you a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. Welcome to the luxury side of Indian Railways. This is the Vista Dome coach, and for just 700 rupees, you get automatic doors that open with a smart touch, reclining seats, and plenty of legroom.”
Furthermore, Radhika shared that travellers also have access to onboard Wi-Fi, CCTV, catering services, and a separate section for their luggage. Additionally, the train runs at the speed of 180 km/hr and even has an observation lounge.
Where can you ride Vistadome coaches?
- Western and Konkan region: Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen/Intercity Express, Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express, Mangalore-Bangalore Express, and Yesvantpur-Karwar Express
- Eastern and Northeastern India: New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar, Guwahati-Badarpur, Tinsukia-Naharlagun, Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Toy Train (UNESCO heritage), and New Haflong Special.
- Hill and Heritage rail routes: Kalka-Shimla (Him Darshan Express), Araku-Visakhapatnam, Matheran Hill Railway (Neral-Matheran), and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
- Other scenic routes: Ahmedabad-Kevadiya (Statue of Unity), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, and Budgam-Banihal (J&K Vistadome Special).
Moreover, in May 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a first-of-its-kind Vistadome coach service connecting the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.
How to book
You can book tickets via the IRCTC website and look for trains with coach types such as EV (Executive Vistadome) and VS (Vistadome - non-AC).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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