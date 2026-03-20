Step inside Indian Railways Vistadome train with 180-degree views of Western Ghats: Price, route and other details

Radhika travelled from Mumbai to Lonavala on the Vistadome train, where the ticket cost her just ₹700 and included amenities such as comfortable chairs, transparent glass roofs, hygienic coaches, large windows for panoramic views, catering services, and even wifi.

While flights are quick, road trips are fun; nothing can match the nostalgia of a train journey. Now imagine getting on a train and, as you travel through the scenic Western Ghats, you get to enjoy a 180-degree view of the landscape. In July 2025, Radhika Nomllers, a travel influencer, boarded the Vistadome train and shared her experience in a reel.

India is blessed with some of the most breathtaking landscapes, and you can experience these views while travelling through some of the luxurious trains that Indian Railways runs on some select routes. One of them is the Vistadome train.

The glass roofs and wide window panes allow passengers to enjoy breathtaking views of valleys, rivers, and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route and the Western Ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route.

Talking about her luxurious experience on the Vistadome, she shared, “Imagine you are travelling from Mumbai to Lonavala in a train with 180-degree rotatable chairs. So, it gives you a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. Welcome to the luxury side of Indian Railways. This is the Vista Dome coach, and for just 700 rupees, you get automatic doors that open with a smart touch, reclining seats, and plenty of legroom.”

Furthermore, Radhika shared that travellers also have access to onboard Wi-Fi, CCTV, catering services, and a separate section for their luggage. Additionally, the train runs at the speed of 180 km/hr and even has an observation lounge.

Where can you ride Vistadome coaches? Western and Konkan region: Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen/Intercity Express, Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express, Mangalore-Bangalore Express, and Yesvantpur-Karwar Express

Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen/Intercity Express, Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express, Mangalore-Bangalore Express, and Yesvantpur-Karwar Express Eastern and Northeastern India: New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar, Guwahati-Badarpur, Tinsukia-Naharlagun, Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Toy Train (UNESCO heritage), and New Haflong Special.

New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar, Guwahati-Badarpur, Tinsukia-Naharlagun, Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Toy Train (UNESCO heritage), and New Haflong Special. Hill and Heritage rail routes: Kalka-Shimla (Him Darshan Express), Araku-Visakhapatnam, Matheran Hill Railway (Neral-Matheran), and Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

Kalka-Shimla (Him Darshan Express), Araku-Visakhapatnam, Matheran Hill Railway (Neral-Matheran), and Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Other scenic routes: Ahmedabad-Kevadiya (Statue of Unity), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, and Budgam-Banihal (J&K Vistadome Special). Moreover, in May 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a first-of-its-kind Vistadome coach service connecting the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.