Inside the incredible train in Kyrgyzstan that offers you views more beautiful than Switzerland, but costs just ₹1000
A seasonal panoramic train runs from Bishkek to Balykchy in Kyrgyzstan during summer, with ticket prices starting at ₹1,000. Take an inside tour of the train.
With the deadline-driven lives that we lead, travel also becomes fast-paced, with people often preferring flights over trains to reach their destination on time. However, there are certain trains around the world that you should take at least once in your lifetime, and one of them is the incredible royal train in Kyrgyzstan.
Also Read | Step inside India's most luxurious Golden Chariot train featuring royal cabins, spa, gym; tickets start from ₹2 lakh
In a video shared in October 2025, Instagram travel influencer Kate Woodley shared details about this train. Kate travelled to Kyrgyzstan last year, and during the holidayshe took this train from the capital, Bishkek, to Balykchy (Ribache), a town on Issyk Kul. stressing that one needs to take this train, she posted the clip with the caption, “You'll never believe where this train is and how much it costs…”
A regal ride from Bishkek to Balykchy
As per Kate, she originally saw the train on Instagram and knew she had to take it while she was travelling in that country. She added, “There was barely any information online and booking the tickets involved translating a pretty sketchy Russian website. But was it worth it? 100%. You’ll find this incredible train in Kyrgyzstan, going from the capital Bishkek to Balykchy, a town on Issyk Kul.”
As for the ticket price, you’ll never guess how much she paid. According to the influencer, she had to shell out £8 (approximately ₹1,001) for the 4-hour train journey in the VIP section. She added, “Something like this in Switzerland would cost over €150.”
Sharing details about the amenities available on the train, she revealed, “The sofas were super comfy, the views were insane, and the bathrooms were some of the fanciest I’ve ever seen. You could buy food and drink on board, and they even had complimentary blankets if you got a bit chilly. The train only runs in summer, once a day from July 6th.”
However, the price she mentioned was for summer 2025, and she noted that prices might be higher for summer 2026. According to information available online, it is a seasonal panoramic train that runs from Bishkek to Balykchy on the western shore of Issyk Kul, the largest lake in Kyrgyzstan, during summer, and passes through the Chu River Canyon.
How to book
According to the influencer, the website for booking tickets for the train looks ‘sketchy’, but she managed to secure one for herself, and here are the steps she followed:
- Head to the railway.kg website
- Translate the website
- Even though the town on Issyk Kul is called Balykchy, you need to search for the station name Ribache
- You can pay for the ticket by card
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.