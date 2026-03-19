Step inside India's most luxurious Golden Chariot train featuring royal cabins, spa, gym; tickets start from ₹2 lakh
The Golden Chariot offers an opulent journey through stunning landscapes, featuring luxurious interiors, fine dining, spa services, and a gym.
Railways have long been the backbone of India's travel fabric. However, there are some trains in Indian Railways that redefine travelling on wheels, transforming it into the finest experience. We are talking about one of India's most luxurious trains, the Golden Chariot.
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In a January 2025 Instagram video, Australian chef Sarah Todd gave a tour of the train, which offers an extraordinary experience to travellers, complete with an in-built bar, five-star restaurants, spa facilities, fine dining, and deluxe rooms.
“All aboard the most luxurious train ride in South India—the @GoldenChariotOfficial! 🚂✨ From the moment you step onto its opulent carriages, it’s a journey like no other. Think indulgent meals served in vintage dining cars, dreamy cabins and every corner filled with a touch of royal elegance,” Sarah wrote as she shared the video from inside the train.
She added, “But the magic doesn’t stop on board—this train makes stops at ancient temples, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural gems. It’s not just travel; it’s an experience that seamlessly blends history, luxury, and adventure.”
Step inside the Golden Chariot
The train's interiors feature opulent woodwork with golden trims, mirrored ceilings with lamp fixtures, wooden flooring, elegant furniture, fine cutlery, and large windows offering scenic views of the journey.
As Sarah boards the luxurious ride, she is welcomed with a refreshing drink, followed by a culinary experience at the fine-dining restaurant. She also enjoys a spa session on the train, followed by a traditional lunch and a relaxing nap in her cabin, which is designed for a luxurious experience with a plush bed and large windows to enjoy the scenery. She also packs in a gym session inside the train during her journey.
The Golden Chariot has 44 rooms and can accommodate up to 88 guests. Several amenities are available on the train, including designed restaurants, a lounge bar, a business centre, a gymnasium, and a wellness spa.
Price and other details
According to the official website of the Golden Chariot, the train ride offers three journeys to travellers onboard:
- Pride of Karnataka: A 5 nights/6 days sojourn to experience the best of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikamgaluru, Hospet, and Goa.
- Glimpses of Karnataka: A 3 nights/4 days journey that takes you through Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Mysore, Hospet, and Bengaluru.
- Jewels of South: A 5 Nights/6 Days experience that starts in Bengaluru, and takes you around Mysore, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad/Karaikudi, Cochin, and Chertala/Maraikulam.
According to their website, ticket prices for the Golden Chariot for the season 2025-26 start at ₹2,21,600 and can go up to ₹4,43,190. The price varies based on the level of luxury and amenities you choose from, ensuring a range of options for travellers seeking an opulent experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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