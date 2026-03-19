Step inside India's most luxurious Golden Chariot train featuring royal cabins, spa, gym; tickets start from ₹2 lakh

“All aboard the most luxurious train ride in South India—the @GoldenChariotOfficial! 🚂✨ From the moment you step onto its opulent carriages, it’s a journey like no other. Think indulgent meals served in vintage dining cars, dreamy cabins and every corner filled with a touch of royal elegance,” Sarah wrote as she shared the video from inside the train.

In a January 2025 Instagram video, Australian chef Sarah Todd gave a tour of the train, which offers an extraordinary experience to travellers , complete with an in-built bar, five-star restaurants, spa facilities, fine dining, and deluxe rooms.

Railways have long been the backbone of India's travel fabric. However, there are some trains in Indian Railways that redefine travelling on wheels, transforming it into the finest experience. We are talking about one of India's most luxurious trains, the Golden Chariot.

She added, “But the magic doesn’t stop on board—this train makes stops at ancient temples, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural gems. It’s not just travel; it’s an experience that seamlessly blends history, luxury, and adventure.”

Step inside the Golden Chariot The train's interiors feature opulent woodwork with golden trims, mirrored ceilings with lamp fixtures, wooden flooring, elegant furniture, fine cutlery, and large windows offering scenic views of the journey.

As Sarah boards the luxurious ride, she is welcomed with a refreshing drink, followed by a culinary experience at the fine-dining restaurant. She also enjoys a spa session on the train, followed by a traditional lunch and a relaxing nap in her cabin, which is designed for a luxurious experience with a plush bed and large windows to enjoy the scenery. She also packs in a gym session inside the train during her journey.

The Golden Chariot has 44 rooms and can accommodate up to 88 guests. Several amenities are available on the train, including designed restaurants, a lounge bar, a business centre, a gymnasium, and a wellness spa.

Price and other details According to the official website of the Golden Chariot, the train ride offers three journeys to travellers onboard: