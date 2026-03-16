Step inside 17th century royal property in Rajasthan with unforgettable step-well that’s hundreds of years old. Watch
Take a tour of Rawla Narlai – a meticulously restored time capsule where every limestone brick and silk cushion honours the artisans of Rajasthan.
Nestled between the historic shadows of Jodhpur and Udaipur, Rawla Narlai, a 17th-century royal fortress has been reborn as a sanctuary of Rajputana elegance. Since its transformation into a boutique resort in 1996, this property has become a masterclass in heritage preservation, where the echoes of the past meet the curated luxury of the present. Also read | Heir to Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family Sawai Padmanabh Singh shares a glimpse into the regal chambers of Chandra Mahal
The architecture is a soulful alliance of cool marble and weathered stone, structured around a series of intimate courtyards that burst with the vibrant hues of bougainvillea. Every corner of the 32-room estate tells a story of local craftsmanship, where kiln-bricks and hand-worked limestone form the backdrop for a truly regal stay.
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The architecture of light and stone
The property’s aesthetic is defined by its dramatic play of light. By day, the sun-drenched courtyards highlight the intricate jharokhas (carved stone balconies) and scalloped arches that characterise Rajasthani design. By night, the atmosphere shifts into a cinematic glow.
An expansive dining area overlooks the moonlit fort walls, lit by traditional lanterns and flickering candles. The courtyard features a centrepiece stone fountain flanked by carved marble elephants, offering a serene, private dining experience under the stars. The massive swimming pool is a modern oasis that mirrors the property’s grand façade, surrounded by lush greenery and illuminated by soft, warm uplighting.
Interiors: where history meets art
The rooms are not merely accommodations; they are living galleries. The decor seamlessly integrates local textiles and hand-loomed fabrics with the heavy, dark-wood furniture typical of Rajasthani royalty. Some rooms feature stunning, hand-painted frescoes depicting royal processions and deities, preserved with remarkable clarity.
From stained-glass window panes that cast colourful shadows on marble floors to vintage ceiling fans and antique trunks, the 'contemporary edifice' never loses its 17th-century soul. Throughout the halls, portraits of former rulers and princely states provide a silent, stately company to guests.
An unforgettable 11th-century stepwell
The crown jewel of the property remains its ancient stepwell, reportedly from the 11th-century. An architectural marvel in its own right, the stepwell transforms into a mesmerising spectacle in the evening. Hundreds of oil lamps are placed along its geometric stone stairs, creating a 'stairway to the stars' effect that serves as the ultimate backdrop for a royal escape.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More