Heir to Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family Sawai Padmanabh Singh shares a glimpse into the regal chambers of Chandra Mahal
Sawai Padmanabh Singh has given a peek into his life at Chandra Mahal, the residential wing of City Palace that blends Rajasthani opulence with modern touches.
In a March 10 Instagram video shared by The Established, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, affectionately known as 'Pacho' — the 26-year-old titular head of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family — offers an intimate look into Chandra Mahal, the private residential wing of the iconic City Palace in Jaipur. Also read | Inside the royal life of princess of Mewar Padmaja Kumari Parmar: From memories of City Palace to fashion and cuisine
While millions of tourists flock to the palace’s public courtyards annually, the upper floors of the Chandra Mahal remain a sanctuary of living heritage, where the echoes of an approximately 300-year-old dynasty meet the pulse of modern life. "Very little of the City Palace is as it was originally conceived. As the palace grew, as the family grew, as the dynasty, they added different parts to City Palace," Padmanabh shared in the video.
The decor: a masterclass in Rajasthani opulence
The video reveals a palace that is far from a stagnant museum. The interiors of Chandra Mahal are a vibrant tapestry of Jaipur’s artistic legacy. Perhaps the most striking setting in the video, the blue room features the signature 'Jaipur blue' and white floral motifs. The walls are adorned with intricate stucco work and hand-painted creepers that mirror the city's famous pottery.
Gilded frames house sepia-toned photographs of Padmanabh’s grandparents, providing a poignant backdrop to his stories. These personal artefacts sit atop marble-topped consoles, surrounded by heirloom furniture that blends Mughal and European aesthetics. The footage captures the rhythmic beauty of scalloped arches, mirrored ceilings (Sheesh Mahal style), and massive brass-studded doors. The courtyards feature tiered marble fountains and lush bougainvillaea, maintaining the 'garden city' vision of Jaipur’s founders.
Amidst the history, contemporary touches — like Padmanabh’s own collection of books and sleek eyewear — reflect a residence that is actively lived in and curated for the 21st century.
The most touching revelation in the video is the continuity of tradition. Padmanabh speaks of his grandmother, Rajmata Padmini Devi, with whom he continues a symbolic New Year’s Eve dance — a tradition started by his grandfather.
More about Padmanabh and the Jaipur royal family
The Jaipur royal family, belonging to the Kachwaha Rajput clan, traces its lineage back to the sun god, Surya. Their history is inextricably linked to the city itself, founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1727. Despite the formal abolition of princely titles in India, the family remains the cultural and spiritual heart of Jaipur.
Sawai Padmanabh Singh was crowned in 2011 following the passing of his grandfather, Sawai Bhawani Singh. He is a world-class player, carrying forward a family tradition most famously championed by his great-grandfather, Sawai Man Singh II.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More