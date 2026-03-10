Heir to Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family Sawai Padmanabh Singh shares a glimpse into the regal chambers of Chandra Mahal

In a March 10 Instagram video shared by The Established, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, affectionately known as 'Pacho' — the 26-year-old titular head of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family — offers an intimate look into Chandra Mahal, the private residential wing of the iconic City Palace in Jaipur. Also read | Inside the royal life of princess of Mewar Padmaja Kumari Parmar: From memories of City Palace to fashion and cuisine From heirloom furniture to personal artefacts, Sawai Padmanabh Singh's family residence, Chandra Mahal, is a living heritage site. (Instagram/ The Established)

While millions of tourists flock to the palace’s public courtyards annually, the upper floors of the Chandra Mahal remain a sanctuary of living heritage, where the echoes of an approximately 300-year-old dynasty meet the pulse of modern life. "Very little of the City Palace is as it was originally conceived. As the palace grew, as the family grew, as the dynasty, they added different parts to City Palace," Padmanabh shared in the video.

The decor: a masterclass in Rajasthani opulence The video reveals a palace that is far from a stagnant museum. The interiors of Chandra Mahal are a vibrant tapestry of Jaipur’s artistic legacy. Perhaps the most striking setting in the video, the blue room features the signature 'Jaipur blue' and white floral motifs. The walls are adorned with intricate stucco work and hand-painted creepers that mirror the city's famous pottery.

Gilded frames house sepia-toned photographs of Padmanabh’s grandparents, providing a poignant backdrop to his stories. These personal artefacts sit atop marble-topped consoles, surrounded by heirloom furniture that blends Mughal and European aesthetics. The footage captures the rhythmic beauty of scalloped arches, mirrored ceilings (Sheesh Mahal style), and massive brass-studded doors. The courtyards feature tiered marble fountains and lush bougainvillaea, maintaining the 'garden city' vision of Jaipur’s founders.

Amidst the history, contemporary touches — like Padmanabh’s own collection of books and sleek eyewear — reflect a residence that is actively lived in and curated for the 21st century.

The most touching revelation in the video is the continuity of tradition. Padmanabh speaks of his grandmother, Rajmata Padmini Devi, with whom he continues a symbolic New Year’s Eve dance — a tradition started by his grandfather.