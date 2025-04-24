Step inside Jaipur's City Palace as Padmanabh Singh gives a rare glimpse into its grand, unseen parts. Pics

The City Palace in Jaipur has captivated innumerable tourists from around the globe who visit the city to witness its grandeur and beauty. But have you ever wondered what the unseen parts of the palace, that are cordoned off to be viewed by the tourists, look like? Well, you may now have a glimpse inside the never-before-seen parts of the palace. Here's a look at the unseen parts of the grand City Palace in Jaipur. (Instagram/@archdigestindia)

In an interview from last year with Architectural Digest (AD), the 25-year-old head of the Jaipur royal family, Padmanabh Singh, showed the grand palace's veiled-away quarters, while talking about his ambition to restore them. The royal told AD that these parts of the palace are his ‘favourite place in the entire world’ and where he finds freedom of thought. Let's take a look:

The unseen parts of Jaipur's City Palace

In an Instagram post, AD shared unseen pictures from the City Palace. A photo shows Padmanabh Singh, also known as Pacho, sitting in a vine-curtained baradari overlooking the stretching lawns. Another click gives a glimpse of blue-green arched chambers adorned with rose-pink stencilled motifs that still retain their hues. Per Ad, they were built using the Shilpa Shastra of Indian architecture, as well as the Vastu Shastra.

A few other pictures give a glimpse of never-before-seen arched hallways in the palace featuring urn motifs and relief plasterwork. Other photos also feature stunning doorways, courtyards and hallways adorned with stunning artwork. The post also had pictures of a baoli or stepwell with its distinctive blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture.

The royal told AD, “What people may not realise is that palaces like these were built to sustain a community, they gave work to hundreds of thousands of artisans and labourers. These chambers, once so alive, are evidence of our family’s loyal patronage and connection to the arts, many of which are dying.”