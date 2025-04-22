Usha Vance explores Amber Fort with JD Vance, kids, and Diya Kumari; dresses up in chic white shirt, printed skirt. Pics

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, US Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, and their children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – travelled to Jaipur. Today, they explored the Amber Fort. Usha Vance, JD Vance and their kids visit the Amber Fort.

JD and Usha Vance visit the Amber Fort

On April 22, Usha Vance, JD Vance, and their three children, alongside Rajasthan's deputy chief minister, Diya Kumari, visited the Amber Fort. The family received a warm and vibrant welcome at Jaipur's Amber Fort, as they were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants. Let's decode what Usha wore for her trip to Jaipur during the family's visit to India.

What Usha Vance wore in Jaipur

Usha Vance chose a simple yet chic attire for her day trip to Amber Fort with the family. The second lady wore a crisp white shirt and a printed skirt. The blouse features button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a fitted silhouette.

Usha tucked the shirt inside her midi-length skirt to give a structured look to the ensemble. The skirt comes in a brown and beige shade adorned with patterns, and has a mid-rise waist, a calf-length hem, a pleated design, and an A-line silhouette. A pair of brown flats, sunglasses, loose tresses, and minimal makeup round off the styling.

Meanwhile, JD Vance complemented his wife in a grey blazer, a dark blue button-down shirt, beige pants, and tan brown dress shoes. As for the three kids, they wore casual outfits for the outing. The boys wore Polo T-shirts and shorts, while Mirabel looked adorable in a floral printed top and green-coloured shorts.

The Vance family is in India for a four-day visit, from April 21 to 24. They are scheduled to leave for Agra on Wednesday morning and then return to Jaipur in the afternoon.