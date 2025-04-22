Usha Vance keeps it simple in a printed midi dress to meet PM Modi with JD Vance and their children. Pics

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their children at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The family is in India for a four-day visit, from April 21 to 24. This is JD Vance's first official visit to India, which comes after his official visit to Italy. Usha Vance, JD Vance and their children meet PM Modi. (Reuters)

What Usha Vance wore for the meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. The Vance family visited PM Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg house in the national capital. Pictures and videos from the meeting have been circulating on social media. While the US Vice President chose a formal look for the occasion, his wife, the second lady, kept her look simple in a printed midi dress. Let's decode her look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, along with their children, at his residence in Delhi. (AFP)

Decoding Usha Vance's outfit

Usha Vance's midi dress comes in a burnt red shade and is decked with a white polka dot pattern. It features a round neckline with a pleat design, quarter-length sleeves, a cinched detailing on the waist defining her frame, a billowy skirt, a neat pleated design on the skirt, a calf-length midi hem, and a relaxed fit.

Usha paired the ensemble with minimal accessories, ditching all jewellery to keep the look simple. She wore a sleek smart watch, a bracelet, and white kitten heel pumps. With her salt and pepper, shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side parting, Usha chose a no-makeup makeup look to go with her simple ensemble. She opted for glossy caramel brown lips, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, JD Vance complemented his wife in a navy blue blazer featuring notch lapels, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. He completed the look with a crisp white shirt, a red tie, a US flag brooch, matching navy blue pants, a black leather belt, and dress shoes.

Lastly, Usha and JD Vance's kids wore ethnic clothing. While the boys wore a navy blue bandhgala jacket set and a black kurta-pyjama set with a printed bandhgala jacket, Mirabel looked adorable in a buttery yellow kurti and beige pants.