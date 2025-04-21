Usha Vance paints Delhi red with stylish Day 1 look; kids look adorable in kurtas: Pics and videos
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi with wife Usha, who dazzled in a red dress, while their children embraced Indian heritage in traditional attire.
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi this morning for his four-day visit to India, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their children. The Indian-American Second Lady made a striking impression with her elegant appearance, stepping out in a bright red dress that beautifully complemented her poised and graceful demeanour. (Also read: Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in ₹4 lakh powder pink gown at friend’s wedding; Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in black )
What Usha Vance wore for her India visit
Usha Vance ditched power suits and the usual pastels, opting instead for a bold and refreshing choice, a bright red dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a high neckline, a sleek pencil silhouette, and a maxi-length hemline, effortlessly blending sophistication with contemporary style. Her look struck the perfect balance between elegance and confidence, making a chic statement during the high-profile visit.
To break the monotone, Usha added a stylish twist by draping a white blazer over her shoulders. Keeping the accessories minimal, she elevated the look with oversized black sunglasses, a delicate gold pendant necklace, a sleek black wristwatch, and nude stiletto heels. With softly blushed cheeks, maroon lips, and her luscious shoulder-length tresses left loose in a side parting, she perfectly completed her look.
Children’s traditional Indian outfits
Their children beautifully showcased their Indian heritage, with Ewan, Vivek, and little Maribel all dressed in traditional Indian outfits. The boys looked charming in their kurta-pyjamas, exuding a classic and timeless appeal. Meanwhile, young Maribel captured everyone's attention in a mini version of an Anarkali-style suit, elegantly paired with a delicately embroidered jacket, adding a sweet touch of cultural grace to the family's ensemble.
About Usha Vance
Usha Vance, an accomplished attorney and wife of US Vice President JD Vance, is of Indian heritage, with roots in Andhra Pradesh. She holds degrees from Yale and Cambridge and has clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Usha's influence has shaped both her husband's career and personal values.
